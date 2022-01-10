BioMarin reports positive results from Phase 3 gene therapy study in hemophilia A

Jan. 10, 2022

  • BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) announces positive results from its ongoing Phase 3 GENEr8-1 study of valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an investigational gene therapy for the treatment of adults with severe hemophilia A.
  • In the study, Annualized Bleeding Rate (ABR) was significantly reduced by 4.1 treated bleeds per year (p-value <0.0001), or 85% from a baseline mean of 4.8 (median 2.8), in the pre-specified primary analysis in participants from a prior non-interventional study (rollover population; N=112).
  • The mean ABR was 0.8 (median 0.0) through the entire efficacy evaluation period, 0.9 during year one, and 0.7 during year two.
  • Valoctocogene roxaparvovec also significantly reduced the mean annualized Factor VIII infusion rate in the rollover population by 133 infusions per year (p-value <0.0001) or 98% from baseline.
  • At the end of the second year post-infusion, participants in the modified intent-to-treat (mITT) population (N=132) had a mean endogenous Factor VIII activity level of 23.0 (median 11.8) IU/dL, as measured by the chromogenic substrate assay and 36.1 (median 21.6) IU/dL, as measured by the one-stage assay.
  • Overall, the gene therapy has continued to be well tolerated.
  • The company plans to present additional data from this study at upcoming medical meetings.
  • Shares up 3.6% premarket.
