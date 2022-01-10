Hexagon acquires Minnovare
- Hexagon AB (OTCPK:HXGBF) has acquired Minnovare, a leading provider of drilling technology that improves the speed, cost and accuracy of underground drilling for an undisclosed sum.
- Founded in Perth, Western Australia in 2012, Minnovare has established a proven track record, with more than 150 contracted systems in over 90 mining operations worldwide and specialises in eliminating the manual, labor intensive, and unproductive processes in underground mining that lead to blast-hole deviation, dilution and downtime.
- The acquisition has no significant impact on Hexagon's earnings and closed in early 2022.