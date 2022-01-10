Emergent Bio reports preliminary 2021 results; issues 2022 guidance
Jan. 10, 2022 5:00 AM ETEmergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) announces financial guidance for 2022 and selected preliminary financial results for 2021.
- For 2021, the company expects Total Revenues between $1,770M - $1,790M (consensus $1.69B), prior guidance $1,700M - $1,800M.
- Net Income projected between $260M - $280M, prior $260M - $295M.
- Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated in the range of $500 - $525, prior outlook $500M - $550M.
- The Company anticipates Adjusted Net Income between $315M - $335M, previous guidance $315M - $350M.
- EBS is also providing selected guidance for full year 2022.
- Total Revenues: $1,400M - $1,500M (consensus $1.45B); Adjusted EBITDA: $280M - $340M; Adjusted Net Income: $135M - $180M; Gross margin: 47% - 51%.
- The preliminary 2021 financial results are unaudited, subject to revision, and anticipated to be finalized by late February 2022.