NanoString reports preliminary financial and operational highlights for Q4 and FY21

Jan. 10, 2022 5:19 AM ETNanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Businessman holding infographic 2022 year,Preparation Merry Christmas and happy new year concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

  • NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) announces preliminary financial and operational highlights for Q4 and FY ended December 31, 2021.
  • The company generated record orders for more than 50 GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) systems in Q4, representing ~80% growth as compared to Q4 2020.
  • NSTG secured customer orders for 20 CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager systems.
  • For Q4 and FY 2021, product and service revenue is expected to be ~$42M and ~$144M, respectively.
  • GeoMx DSP Q4 and FY21 revenue is expected to be ~$18M and ~$52M, respectively.
  • For Q4 and FY21, nCounter revenue, inclusive of all service revenue, is expected to be ~$24M and ~$92M, respectively.
  • As of December 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled ~$350M.
