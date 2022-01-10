NanoString reports preliminary financial and operational highlights for Q4 and FY21
Jan. 10, 2022 5:19 AM ETNanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) announces preliminary financial and operational highlights for Q4 and FY ended December 31, 2021.
- The company generated record orders for more than 50 GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) systems in Q4, representing ~80% growth as compared to Q4 2020.
- NSTG secured customer orders for 20 CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager systems.
- For Q4 and FY 2021, product and service revenue is expected to be ~$42M and ~$144M, respectively.
- GeoMx DSP Q4 and FY21 revenue is expected to be ~$18M and ~$52M, respectively.
- For Q4 and FY21, nCounter revenue, inclusive of all service revenue, is expected to be ~$24M and ~$92M, respectively.
- As of December 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled ~$350M.