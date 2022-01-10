W&T Offshore agrees to acquire producing properties in the Gulf of Mexico
Jan. 10, 2022 5:22 AM ETW&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) to acquire working interests in and operatorship of oil and gas producing properties in Federal shallow waters in the central region of the Gulf of Mexico from privately-held ANKOR E&P Holdings Corporation and KOA Energy LP for cash consideration of $47M.
- The transaction will have an effective date of July 1, 2021, and is anticipated to close by the end of the first quarter of 2022.
- The acquisition includes 53 producing wells and 16 structures and provides potential upside through recompletions and operational synergies .
- The deal adds internally-estimated proved reserves of 5.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (Boe) (69% oil) and proved and probable, or 2P, reserves of 7.6 million Boe (75% oil) as of July 1, 2021 assuming strip pricing as of December 7, 2021.
- The current estimated production from the properties is 2.5 MBbl per day of oil and 5.4 MMcf per day of natural gas, or a total of 3.4 MBoe per day.
- The addition will be funded entirely using cash on hand.
- It is expected to W&T’s Federal shallow water acreage by approximately 57,500 gross acres (46,000 net acres).