Unprecedented outflows suggest more downside for Cathie Wood's ARK Invest - StoneX
Jan. 10, 2022 5:32 AM ETARKKBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- Some are saying the recent tech selloff may be an opportunity to buy the dip, but other trend watchers are more skeptical. The Nasdaq Composite fell 4.5% last week for its biggest weekly slump since February 2021 and ended 3 percentage points away from correction territory. The pressure comes as Treasury yields continue to rise, with Goldman Sachs even forecasting four Fed interest rate hikes in 2022.
- Not good for Cathie Wood: Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) just touched a 52-week low of $84.42/share, levels it has not witnessed since September 2020. Moreover, the ETF is down more than 10% in 2022, falling precipitously in the first week of trading. Woods' highly leveraged "disruptive innovation" strategies are proving risky if she doesn't diversify to other sectors, and she has even doubled down on her forecast, predicting that ARKK could now deliver a five-year compounded annual growth rate of up to 40%.
- "Cathie Wood remains firmly in the Grinch camp, and the outflows are starting to show," remarked Mark Taylor, sales trader at Mirabaud. In fact, founders and senior managers of companies held by ARKK have recently conducted an unprecedented bout of stock selling. According to calculations from financial services network StoneX, company insiders sold $13.5B of stock owned by ARKK, and bought just $11M, in the six months to December.
- Analyst commentary: "The spike in insider sales and the lack of buying interest is worrying," noted Vincent Deluard, global macro strategist at StoneX. "The median ARKK holding has lost 55% since its 52-week high... if insiders are not buying now, why should investors?" Deluard also noted that "flows in ARK ETFs may have spurred research and innovation," but they also "allowed insiders and founders to cash out at absurd valuation." "Time will tell whether ARK Investment Management funded the next industrial revolution or organized a historical transfer of wealth from the public to insiders and early investors."