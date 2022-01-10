IsoPlexis sees FY 2021 revenue as high as $17.2M, above consensus

  • IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) announces preliminary revenue for FY 2021.
  • Total revenue for 2021 is expected to be in the range of $17M to $17.2M (consensus $16.71M), representing an increase of ~64% to 66% compared to $10.4M for FY20.
  • Since the commercial launch in 2018, Isoplexis has placed 209 total instruments, including 98 new instruments sold during 2021.
  • IsoPlexis also today unveiled The Superhuman Cell Library, an industry-first mapping of the proteomically driven cells, unique to IsoPlexis’ platform, that determine how the human body responds to complex disease.
  • By identifying a comprehensive range of rare but important super cells, the library categorizes how these cells have been used to predict patient response to therapies.
  • The company expects to issue full financial results for Q4 and FY 2021 in late February 2022.
