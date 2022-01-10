Xigem Technologies agrees to acquire Cylix Data
- Xigem Technologies (OTCQB:XIGMF) has signed an asset purchase pact with 2747524 Ontario Inc. o/a Cylix Data Group which is the definitive agreement governing its previously announced acquisition of the assets of CDG, for aggregate consideration of C$32.35M.
- Through the deal, the company is set to pursue big data opportunity with expanded technology platform.
- Pursuant to the APA, the company to purchase substantially all of the assets of CDG for consideration of C$32.35M.
- The company will issue 64.7M units at a deemed price of $0.50 /unit, with each unit comprised of one common share of the company and one-seventh of one common share purchase warrant at $0.60 for a period of 24 months.
- Additionally on closing Xigem and an entity controlled by one of the principals of CDG will enter into a management agreement , under which the manager will fund $500K towards completion and commercialization of the next generation Cylix technology; fund additional development costs associated with Cylix until the earlier of Cylix meeting certain financial milestones or Xigem completing a subsequent financing; and substantially manage the operations of the Cylix business on behalf of Xigem.
- The company will appoint a nominee of CDG to its board and may also appoint an observer to its board of directors. Details of the board and observer appointments will be announced shortly.
- The transaction is expected to close on January 21, 2022.