Rapid Micro sees Q4 and FY 2021 revenue below consensus; provides 2022 outlook
Jan. 10, 2022 5:47 AM ETRapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (RPID)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) announces preliminary Q4 and FY 2021 revenue, and commercial revenue outlook for FY 2022.
- The Company currently expects total revenue of between $4.7M and $5.2M in Q4 (consensus $7.73M), comprised of $4.5M to $4.9M commercial revenue and between $0.2M to $0.3M of non-commercial revenue related to RPID's contract with BARDA.
- RPID expects total revenue between $22.8M to $23.3M (consensus $25.77M) for FY21, comprised of $21.3M to $21.7M commercial revenue and between $1.5M to $1.6M of non-commercial revenue.
- Rapid Micro placed 3 new systems in Q4 and 29 in FY21, and completed the validation of 16 new systems in fourth quarter and 33 new systems during 2021.
- “While system placements were impacted by COVID-related headwinds, which intensified during the latter part of the fourth quarter due to the sudden emergence of the Omicron variant, as well as by customer-specific timing effects, we were pleased with the completion of 16 new system validations and recurring revenue growth, which we expect to increase by approximately 90% in the quarter,” said Robert Spignesi, President and CEO.
- For FY 2022, the Company expects total commercial revenue of between $27M and $32M. RPID expects non-commercial revenue to be insignificant in 2022.
- Rapid Micro will provide complete financial results for Q4 and FY 2021 and host a webcast later in Q1 2022.