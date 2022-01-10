1 in 4 workers are planning on quitting their jobs in 2022
Jan. 10, 2022 5:59 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor2 Comments
- What's in store for the labor market in 2022? The "Great Resignation," according to a new survey by ResumeBuilder.com. Roughly one quarter of 1,250 employed American adults declared their intentions of finding a new job in 2022, setting the stage for yet another year of turmoil in the jobs market (9% of workers have already secured a new job for the new year). Why are Americans quitting their jobs at a record pace?
- More findings: a) Turnover will be highest among workers in retail, food & hospitality, education, and office & administrative support, b) 1 in 2 workers are seeking better pay and benefits, c) 52% of job-seekers anticipate quitting in the first half of 2022; 26% plan to quit by March.
- "Workers often make shifts in employment after the new year," said career strategist Carolyn Kleiman. "Employees may wait for end-of-the-year bonuses to make a change or see what new opportunities arise in the new year. Plus, as the pandemic continues, people continue to evaluate their lives, and work is a large part of that." Risks and opportunities of labor shortages in 2022.
- The employment landscape: According to the latest JOLTS survey, there are now almost 11M job openings across the U.S., a near-record high level. The number of workers voluntarily quitting their jobs also surpassed 4.5M in November, which was even above the prior record of 4.4M reached in September, driven by better pay, more flexibility and remote work. Data from the Atlanta Fed's Wage Growth Tracker further shows that Americans have almost always achieved higher wages from switching jobs as opposed to staying at their current ones since the Great Recession in 2007-09.