OneConnect enters partnership with Chengfang Financial
Jan. 10, 2022 6:01 AM ETOneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) has entered into a strategic partnership with Chengfang Financial Technology, a financial technology company established by the People's Bank of China.
- Through the collaboration, both parties will work together to address common pain points in the financial industry, deliver technological innovations, and enhance data processing and governance.
- Under the pact, both parties will harness cutting-edge technologies to explore new applications for data privacy technology in bank surveillance systems, promote the introduction and sharing of new data standards, and identify the financial data collaboration and circulation models needed by businesses to meet the requirements for secure cloud computing.
- Additionally, the parties will carry out research and development in areas such as secure computing technology, blockchain, and graph data; as well as nurture and cultivate new FinTech talents for the future.
- In addition to its partnership, the company has established strategic alliances with the China Securities Regulatory Commission's Technology Supervisory Bureau, Insurance Asset Management Association of China, and China Insurance Asset Registration and Trading System.
- The company has won China Merchants Bank's bid for the "Privacy Computing Platform Interoperability" project, and the two companies will begin working together closely to build China's first multi-party cross-heterogeneous privacy computing platform.