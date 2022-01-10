AES increases ownership of AES Andes to 98.13%

Jan. 10, 2022 6:19 AM ETThe AES Corporation (AES)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) announces the positive results of the tender offer by AES' wholly-owned Chilean subsidiary, Inversiones Cachagua SpA, for the shares of AES Andes S.A. held by minority shareholders.
  • AES Andes has 4.4 GW in operation throughout Chile, Colombia and Argentina, with an additional 1.1 GW under construction and is working with leading mining companies to decarbonize their portfolios.
  • Through the deal, AES will increase its interest in AES Andes from 66.98% to 98.13%.
  • The transaction is expected to close on January 12, 2022.
  • The aggregate consideration for the shares acquired is $517M, to be funded through a combination of at least $350M of non-recourse debt and the remainder from available corporate liquidity.
  • Pursuant to the deal, AES Andes will have a simplified shareholder structure, which will enable the company to more efficiently execute on its large renewables pipeline to further accelerate its transformation.
