Owens & Minor acquires Apria for $37.50 per share or $1.45B

Jan. 10, 2022 6:23 AM ETOwens & Minor, Inc. (OMI), APRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

The concept of the word M&A on cubes on a beautiful green background

Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) has acquired Apria (NASDAQ:APR) for $37.50 in cash per share of common stock, representing an equity value of approximately $1.45B as well as the assumption of debt and cash for a total transaction value of approximately $1.6B.
  • Apria (APR) shares jumped 24% premarket in reaction to this news.
  • The price per share represents a 26% premium over Apria’s closing share price on January 7, 2022.
  • The transaction is accretive to revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share, and enhances free cash flow generation, enabling Owens & Minor to rapidly deleverage while continuing to invest across the business.
  • “The combination of two complementary businesses in Byram Healthcare and Apria will enable us to better serve the entire patient journey - through the hospital and into the home - ultimately furthering our mission of Empowering Our Customers to Advance Healthcare,” said Edward A. Pesicka, President & Chief Executive Officer of Owens & Minor. “In addition, this transaction diversifies our total company revenue stream by expanding our presence in the higher-growth home healthcare market.”
  • The transaction is expected to close during the first half of 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.