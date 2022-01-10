Owens & Minor acquires Apria for $37.50 per share or $1.45B
Jan. 10, 2022 6:23 AM ETOwens & Minor, Inc. (OMI), APRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) has acquired Apria (NASDAQ:APR) for $37.50 in cash per share of common stock, representing an equity value of approximately $1.45B as well as the assumption of debt and cash for a total transaction value of approximately $1.6B.
- Apria (APR) shares jumped 24% premarket in reaction to this news.
- The price per share represents a 26% premium over Apria’s closing share price on January 7, 2022.
- The transaction is accretive to revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share, and enhances free cash flow generation, enabling Owens & Minor to rapidly deleverage while continuing to invest across the business.
- “The combination of two complementary businesses in Byram Healthcare and Apria will enable us to better serve the entire patient journey - through the hospital and into the home - ultimately furthering our mission of Empowering Our Customers to Advance Healthcare,” said Edward A. Pesicka, President & Chief Executive Officer of Owens & Minor. “In addition, this transaction diversifies our total company revenue stream by expanding our presence in the higher-growth home healthcare market.”
- The transaction is expected to close during the first half of 2022.