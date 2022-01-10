908 devices expects 54% revenue growth in FY21, roughly in line with consensus
908 Devices expects preliminary unaudited revenue for 4Q to be at least $15.1M (consensus $15.12M), compared to $5.7M in the 4Q of 2020, reflecting growth of at least 165%.
FY21 revenue is expected to be at least $41.5M (consensus $41.49M), compared to $26.9M in the FY20, reflecting growth of at least 54%.
- “As we look ahead to 2022, we will focus on placing multiple devices within our key accounts, developing and advancing our products and applications, broadening our bioanalytics platform, and laying the foundation for proteomics and metabolomics opportunities.” said Kevin J. Knopp, CEO and Co-founder
- Recently, the company announced GlaxoSmithKline purchases additional Rebel analyzer.