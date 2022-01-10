Greystone Logistics secures $13.5M contract from a nationwide retailer
Jan. 10, 2022 6:35 AM ETGreystone Logistics, Inc. (GLGI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Greystone Logistics (OTCQB:GLGI) has commenced shipping pallets for a recently received $13.5M purchase order to provide 100% recycled 48x40 plastic shipping pallets for a nationwide retailer at one of their U.S. warehouse distribution centers.
- "The retailer’s focus on recycled pallets demonstrates a commitment to environmental, social and governance standards. The cost benefit of buying 100% recycled plastic pallets versus buying wood pallets is being recognized by businesses across the world. The value proposition with recycled plastic pallets is tangible and helps the circular economy as even broken recycled pallets can be ground and used again," says Warren Kruger CEO.