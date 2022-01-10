Hologic sees fiscal Q1 revenue of $1.47B, above consensus

Jan. 10, 2022 6:39 AM ETHologic, Inc. (HOLX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Sports girl who wants to start the new year 2022. Concept of new professional achievements in the new year and success

Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

  • Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) announces preliminary revenue results for first fiscal quarter ended December 25, 2021.
  • The Company expects to report total revenues of ~$1,471.1M (consensus $1.12B), compared to prior guidance of $1,100M to $1,150M.
  • Diagnostics revenue expected to be $950.4M.
  • Organic Diagnostics revenue excluding COVID of $320.8M.
  • Breast Health revenue of $359.4M, Organic revenue excluding COVID of $840.9M.
  • “Our Diagnostics division had another quarter of exceptional performance, as we over-delivered in our base business while meeting heavy demand for COVID testing... In total, we estimate organic growth excluding COVID benefits of 9.0% in constant currency for our first quarter, compared to our 5% to 7% long-term growth target,” said Steve MacMillan, the Company’s Chairman, President and CEO.
  • HOLX expects non-GAAP EPS to be significantly higher than the guidance of $1.15 to $1.25 provided on November 1, 2021.
  • Hologic intends to provide its full financial results for Q1 on February 2, 2022.
  • Shares up 1.7% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.