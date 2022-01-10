Hologic sees fiscal Q1 revenue of $1.47B, above consensus
Jan. 10, 2022 6:39 AM ETHologic, Inc. (HOLX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) announces preliminary revenue results for first fiscal quarter ended December 25, 2021.
- The Company expects to report total revenues of ~$1,471.1M (consensus $1.12B), compared to prior guidance of $1,100M to $1,150M.
- Diagnostics revenue expected to be $950.4M.
- Organic Diagnostics revenue excluding COVID of $320.8M.
- Breast Health revenue of $359.4M, Organic revenue excluding COVID of $840.9M.
- “Our Diagnostics division had another quarter of exceptional performance, as we over-delivered in our base business while meeting heavy demand for COVID testing... In total, we estimate organic growth excluding COVID benefits of 9.0% in constant currency for our first quarter, compared to our 5% to 7% long-term growth target,” said Steve MacMillan, the Company’s Chairman, President and CEO.
- HOLX expects non-GAAP EPS to be significantly higher than the guidance of $1.15 to $1.25 provided on November 1, 2021.
- Hologic intends to provide its full financial results for Q1 on February 2, 2022.
- Shares up 1.7% premarket.