Pizza Hut Canada launches Beyond Meat's Italian Sausage Crumbles nationwide
Jan. 10, 2022 6:45 AM ETBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)YUMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Pizza Hut and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) has launched plant-based Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles as a permanent offering at Pizza Hut Canada locations nationwide.
- Amy Rozinsky, Head of Consumer Marketing, Pizza Hut Canada said, "Pizza Hut and Beyond Meat have a shared vision to innovate new and exciting products that will delight our guests. Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles offer a delicious plant-based twist on our classic pork sausage that you'll have to taste to believe."
- "With the combined strength of our brands, we are continuing to increase the accessibility of plant-based protein for Canadians everywhere," said Deanna Jurgens, Chief Growth Officer, Beyond Meat. "At Beyond Meat, we believe that small changes like choosing plant-based protein on your favourite pizza, can make a positive impact on human health and the health of our planet."
- BYND shares up 1.7% premarket.