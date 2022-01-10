Pizza Hut Canada launches Beyond Meat's Italian Sausage Crumbles nationwide

Jan. 10, 2022 6:45 AM ETBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)YUMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Pizza Hut and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) has launched plant-based Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles as a permanent offering at Pizza Hut Canada locations nationwide.
  • Amy Rozinsky, Head of Consumer Marketing, Pizza Hut Canada said, "Pizza Hut and Beyond Meat have a shared vision to innovate new and exciting products that will delight our guests. Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles offer a delicious plant-based twist on our classic pork sausage that you'll have to taste to believe."
  • "With the combined strength of our brands, we are continuing to increase the accessibility of plant-based protein for Canadians everywhere," said Deanna Jurgens, Chief Growth Officer, Beyond Meat. "At Beyond Meat, we believe that small changes like choosing plant-based protein on your favourite pizza, can make a positive impact on human health and the health of our planet."
  • BYND shares up 1.7% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.