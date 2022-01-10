Ms. Smith said, "We continue to anticipate strong fiscal year 2022 financial and operational performances. Volumes should remain solid, supported by a growing construction backlog in North America, as well as broad strength across key end markets in both North America and Europe."

"The fiscal second quarter has historically seen fewer shipping days due to major holidays and winter weather factors. We expect shipments during the second quarter of fiscal 2022 to follow these typical seasonal trends. Despite additional holidays, we anticipate strong financial results, with margins consistent with, or slightly above, recent levels," Ms. Smith added.