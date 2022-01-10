Entel Peru communication service provider launches Allot Security-as-a-Service Solution

Jan. 10, 2022 6:48 AM ETAllot Ltd. (ALLT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) announced that Entel, Peru’s innovative communication service provider, has launched the Allot NetworkSecure cybersecurity solution to protect the company’s mobile users against a broad range of cyber threats and to provide parental controls.
  • Using NetworkSecure, Entel is offering its customers a security service to protect them against emerging cybersecurity threats, including, viruses, malware, phishing attacks, ransomware, cryptojacking and malicious sites.
  • Subscribers to the Allot cybersecurity solution will pay a monthly fee which Entel will share with Allot, and will result in recurring revenue for Allot, based on the success of the service.
