J.Jill is on watch after issuing strong guidance at ICR Conference

Jan. 10, 2022 6:52 AM ETJ.Jill, Inc. (JILL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

  • J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) posts a guidance update ahead of the company's appearance at the ICR Conference today.
  • The retailer expects sales to increase 12% to 13% in Q4 compared to a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA is seen landing in a range of $11M to $13M, driven by gross margin expansion and disciplined expense management. Former guidance from J. Jill was just for sales and EBITDA to "grow" during the quarter.
  • The Seeking Alpha Quant Ranking on JILL is Very Bullish.
