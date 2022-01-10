J.Jill is on watch after issuing strong guidance at ICR Conference
Jan. 10, 2022 6:52 AM ETJ.Jill, Inc. (JILL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) posts a guidance update ahead of the company's appearance at the ICR Conference today.
- The retailer expects sales to increase 12% to 13% in Q4 compared to a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA is seen landing in a range of $11M to $13M, driven by gross margin expansion and disciplined expense management. Former guidance from J. Jill was just for sales and EBITDA to "grow" during the quarter.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Ranking on JILL is Very Bullish.