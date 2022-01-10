Pfizer in pact with Acuitas for LNP delivery system for use in mRNA vaccines, therapeutics
Jan. 10, 2022 6:53 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Acuitas Therapeutics, a company focused on developing lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery systems to enable mRNA-based therapeutics, have entered into a Development and Option agreement.
- Under the agreement, Pfizer will have the option to license, on a non-exclusive basis, Acuitas’ LNP technology for up to 10 targets for vaccine or therapeutic development.
- "This agreement expands our LNP capabilities and allows us to explore more projects within our existing vaccines area and new therapeutic areas where mRNA-LNP technology holds potential for success,” said Mikael Dolsten, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and President, Worldwide R&D and Medical of Pfizer.
- Recently, CDC reported that Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine protects teens against COVID inflammatory condition.