Bayer and Mammoth Biosciences announce $1B worth deal for gene editing

  • Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY) has inked a strategic collaboration and option agreement with San Francisco-based Mammoth Biosciences for the use of the latter’s CRISPR systems in the development of in vivo gene-editing therapies.
  • Per the terms, Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) will access Mammoth Biosciences’ gene-editing technology designed to combine gene editing with targeted systemic delivery.
  • In return, the German pharmaceutical company will pay Mammoth $40M upfront payments in addition to target option exercise fees and milestone payments worth more than $1B. The agreement will cover five preselected in vivo indications with an initial focus on liver-targeted diseases.
  • Co-founded by CRISPR pioneer and Nobel Laureate Jennifer Doudna, Mammoth will also be entitled to research funding and tiered royalties up to low double-digit percentage of net sales. The duo also intends to collaborate on ex vivo programs on a nonexclusive basis.
  • In another gene-editing deal announced today, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) agreed to pay $300M initially for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) to access its base editing programs for three targets across rare genetic diseases.
