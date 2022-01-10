Vale halts some Brazil iron ore operations due to heavy rains
Jan. 10, 2022 7:01 AM ETVale S.A. (VALE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Vale (NYSE:VALE) says heavy rains have partially halted operations at its Southeastern and South iron ore systems in Brazil, but maintains its FY 2022 production guidance as the Northern system was not affected.
- The miner says train transport at its Vitoria-Minas railway was partially interrupted following the rains, which led to production halts at the Brucutu mine and the Mariana complex in its Southeastern system.
- At the Southern system, production was stopped at all of its complexes as key highways were out of use.
- However, Vale says the Northern System continues to operate as planned, and the company maintains its full-year iron ore production guidance of 320M-335M metric tons.
- Vale shares rose 5% last week as iron ore prices climbed to their best levels in three months.