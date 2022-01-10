F45 Training sets full-year revenue guidance ahead of expectations

Jan. 10, 2022 7:01 AM ETF45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Stock Chart Display Finance and Economy Concepts

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

  • F45 Training Holdings (NYSE:FXLV) updates guidance ahead of an appearance later today at the ICR Conference.
  • F45 expects same-store sales increased by 6% globally in Q4 and 53% in the U.S.
  • The company says system-wide sales increased by 27% globally and 95% in the United States, while system-wide visits increased by 7% globally and 50% in the United States.
  • For the quarter, net new studio openings were approximately 130 and net new franchises sold totaled were approximately 275.
  • Total revenue of $133M to $136M is anticipated for the full year vs. a prior outlook for $132M to $137M and the consensus mark of $133.3M.
  • CEO update: "Strong performance during the quarter was driven by continued momentum in new franchise sales, robust equipment sales, and continued strong recovery in studio performance in light of the ongoing pandemic."
  • FXLV missed consensus estimates with its Q3 earnings report.
