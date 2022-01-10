Lululemon Athletica plummets 7% on guiding EPS and revenue at low end of its range

Jan. 10, 2022 7:04 AM ETLululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor

  • Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) plummets 7% as the company expects 4Q21 net revenue to be toward the low end of its range of $2.125B to $2.165B (consensus $2.17B),

  • Diluted and adjusted EPS is expected toward the low end of its range of $3.24 to $3.31and adjusted diluted EPS of $3.25 to $3.32 (consensus $3.35).

  • "We are closing out a strong 2021 in the coming weeks, and we’re pleased with how lululemon has delivered over the course of the year. We started the holiday season in a strong position but have since experienced several consequences of the Omicron variant, including increased capacity constraints, more limited staff availability, and reduced operating hours in certain locations. I am proud of how our teams continue to deliver for our guests, and we are excited about what the future holds for lululemon.” said Calvin McDonald CEO
