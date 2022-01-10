Moderna collaborates with Carisma to develop in vivo CAR-M therapeutics for oncology

Jan. 10, 2022 7:03 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Moderna To Request Emergency Authorization For Its Vaccine After Positive Trial Results

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images News

  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Carisma Therapeutics have entered into a strategic collaboration agreement to discover, develop and commercialize in vivo engineered chimeric antigen receptor monocyte (CAR-M) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer.
  • Under the terms of agreement, Carisma will receive a $45M up-front cash payment and an investment by Moderna in the form of a $35M convertible note.
  • Carisma will receive research funding and is eligible to receive milestone payments, plus royalties on net sales of any products that are commercialized under the agreement.
  • Carisma will be responsible for the discovery and optimization of development candidates while Moderna will lead the clinical development and commercialization of therapeutics resulting from the agreement.
  • Moderna has the option to nominate up to twelve targets for development and commercialization.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.