Moderna collaborates with Carisma to develop in vivo CAR-M therapeutics for oncology
Jan. 10, 2022 7:03 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Carisma Therapeutics have entered into a strategic collaboration agreement to discover, develop and commercialize in vivo engineered chimeric antigen receptor monocyte (CAR-M) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer.
- Under the terms of agreement, Carisma will receive a $45M up-front cash payment and an investment by Moderna in the form of a $35M convertible note.
- Carisma will receive research funding and is eligible to receive milestone payments, plus royalties on net sales of any products that are commercialized under the agreement.
- Carisma will be responsible for the discovery and optimization of development candidates while Moderna will lead the clinical development and commercialization of therapeutics resulting from the agreement.
- Moderna has the option to nominate up to twelve targets for development and commercialization.