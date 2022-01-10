Genetron reiterates FY21 revenue view RMB 530M
Jan. 10, 2022 7:05 AM ETGenetron Holdings Limited (GTH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) reiterated its full year 2021 revenue guidance.
- The company expects full year 2021 revenue to be around RMB 530M, representing approximately 25% growth over the company's full year 2020 revenue vs. estimated growth of 28% Y/Y.
- "Throughout 2021 we experienced strong growth led by our in-hospital IVD sales, advanced our early screening registrational strategy for hepatocellular carcinoma, developed a multi-omics blood-based CRC early screening assay, established partnerships with AstraZeneca R&D China and Fosun Pharma to develop and commercialize MRD products, and expanded the body of clinical evidence and publications that reinforce and support the clinical value of our tests. These accomplishments have positioned Genetron favorably to drive meaningful growth in the coming years," says Mr. Sizhen Wang, co-founder and CEO.