Dutch Bros guides for double-digit same-shop sales growth and lifts expansion expectations
Jan. 10, 2022 7:12 AM ETDutch Bros Inc. (BROS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) provides a business update ahead of the retailer's appearance today at the ICR Conference
- The company says it opened 98 shops last year, across the system to surpass its previous development guidance of 92. The chain also three new states with shops set up in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.
- During Q4, same shop-sales were up 10.1% compared to a year ago and were up 15.3% on a two-year comparison. BROS expects Q4 to exceed the upper end of the previously provided guidance, with mature shop level margins in line with expectations. BROS also says it has "great confidence" in new unit development pipeline and is increasing systemwide new shop development expectations to 125 shops in 2022, up from our prior guidance of 112 shops.
- Shares of BROS are flat in premarket trading.
