Tesla is expected to start producing Model Y vehicles out of Austin in next few weeks
Jan. 10, 2022 7:16 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) could start Model Y production at the Giga Austin over the next seven to ten days, according to analysis from Wedbush Securities.
- Analyst Dan Ives says launching the Austin production in early January is very important for the electric vehicle maker in expanding both domestic and global production of Model Ys, which are predicted to have a massive year in 2022. Ives and team anticipate a formal ribbon cutting ceremony over the coming weeks in Austin with Elon Musk in attendance.
- Wedbush reiterates an Outperform rating on TSLA and keeps a price target of $1,400. The bull case price target from the firm is $1,800.
- Shares of Tesla (TSLA) are down 1.10% premarket to $1,015.68. TSLA trades below its 50-day moving average.