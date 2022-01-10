Enterprise Products Partners buys Navitas Midstream in $3.25B deal
Jan. 10, 2022 7:17 AM ETEnterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor27 Comments
- Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) agrees to acquire Navitas Midstream Partners from Warburg Pincus for $3.25B in cash, which will provide its natural gas processing and natural gas liquids business with an entry point into the Midland Basin.
- Navitas Midstream's assets include 1,750 miles of pipelines and more than 1B cf/day of cryogenic natural gas processing capacity with the completion of the Leiker plant, which is expected in Q1.
- Enterprise Products says the acquisition will be immediately accretive to distributable cash flow per unit, and expects DCF accretion will be in the range of $0.18-0.22/unit in 2023, based on the current outlook for commodity prices.
- Enterprise Products, which just announced a 3.3% dividend increase, boasts the highest credit rating within the midstream sector, Stock Waves writes in a bullish analysis newly posted on Seeking Alpha.