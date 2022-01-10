Air Lease ends Q4 with 382 owned aircraft, $1.2B in aircraft investments
Jan. 10, 2022 7:17 AM ETAir Lease Corporation (AL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Air Lease (NYSE:AL) provided an update on Q4 aircraft investments, sales, and new significant financing wherein as of Dec.31, 2021, the company fleet stood at 382 owned aircraft and 92 managed aircraft.
- It marked new aircraft on order from Boeing and Airbus set to deliver through 2028.
- Aircraft investments in the quarter totaled ~$1.2B, with the majority occurring in the second half of the quarter.
- While it delivered 15 new aircraft from ALC's order book, it sold three aircraft to third-party buyers.
- The company upsized senior unsecured revolving credit facility to $6.8B from $6.5B and issued $300M in preferred stock offering.