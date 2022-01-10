Pfizer in pact with Codex DNA to develop mRNA-based vaccines and biotherapies

Jan. 10, 2022

  • Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) has added ~11.4% in the pre-market after announcing a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) for the company’s enzymatic DNA synthesis (EDS) technology.
  • Under the partnership, Pfizer (PFE) will access Codex DNA’s (DNAY) EDS technology for potential use in its research and development of mRNA-based vaccines and other biopharma products.
  • Per the terms, the New York-based pharma giant will pay an upfront payment to Codex DNA (DNAY) in addition to success-based technical milestone payments in the near term.
  • Codex DNA (DNAY) will also be entitled to additional milestone payments subject to the achievement of development, regulatory, and commercialization goals in relation to the products developed from the partnership.
  • The deal-making activity of Pfizer (PFE) has increased with the start of the new year. The company, a leading player in COVID-19 vaccine development, was part of several major pharma agreements announced today.
