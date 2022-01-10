Nasdaq, Dow Jones, S&P futures dip as market gets a break from data

  • Stock index futures point to a lower opening, with investors getting more time to digest flood of factors from last week that saw yields shoot up and stocks slide.
  • Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -0.7% are down as high-valuation stocks remain a worry as rates climb. S&P futures (SPX) -0.3% are off slightly and Dow futures (INDU) -0.2%.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield is up slightly at 1.77% after rallying more than 25 basis points last week, a kind of move not seen since March 2020, and breaking above the 2021 highs.
  • Wall Street is pricing in more tightening for this year, with Goldman Sachs out today calling for four rate hikes in 2022.
  • Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid says the economics team is "moving their liftoff call to the March meeting and calling for four Fed rate hikes in 2022."
  • "Although not many economists have yet penciled in a March hike, fed funds futures now price in an 86% chance, up from 63% at the close on New Year’s Eve, just 27% at the end of November and 0% in early October. Our economists also believe that QT will commence after two rate hikes, starting sometime in the third quarter."
  • There are no major economic indicators scheduled before the bell, but the latest numbers on wholesale inventories come out shortly after the start of trading.
  • Info Tech is the weakest S&P sector in premarket trading.
  • High-flying stocks are still under pressure, with funds like Cathie Wood's ARKK facing withdrawals.
