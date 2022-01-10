Take-Two buys Zynga for $12.7 billion to expand mobile offerings
Jan. 10, 2022
- Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) said it is acquiring Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for $9.86 per share, a 64% premium, as the New York City-based Take-Two looks to expand its mobile offerings.
- The deal, which is expected close in the first-quarter of Take-Two's (TTWO) fiscal 2023, will combine Zynga's mobile franchises, including "CSR Racing," "Empires & Puzzles," and "Words with Friends," with Take-Two's mobile franchises, including "Dragon City," "Monster Legends," and "WWE SuperCard." Take-Two is known for its console franchises, such as "Grand Theft Auto," "NBA 2K," "BioShock" and others.
- The deal has already been approved by the boards of both companies, though it is still subject to approval by shareholders of both companies.
- Zynga (ZNGA) shares are up more than 40% to $8.44 in pre-market, while Take-Two is down nearly 9% to $149.90.
- As part of the deal, Zynga shareholders will receive $3.50 per share in cash and $6.36 in Take-Two (TTWO) common stock, resulting in an enterprise value of $12.7 billion.
- The deal is expected to have $100 million in cost synergies within the first two years after the deal closes and more than $500 million in annual net bookings opportunities over time.
- “We are thrilled to announce our transformative transaction with Zynga, which significantly diversifies our business and establishes our leadership position in mobile, the fastest growing segment of the interactive entertainment industry,” said Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two. “This strategic combination brings together our best-in-class console and PC franchises, with a market-leading, diversified mobile publishing platform that has a rich history of innovation and creativity."
- Frank Gibeau, CEO of Zynga (ZNGA), said: “Combining Zynga’s expertise in mobile and next-generation platforms with Take-Two’s best-in-class capabilities and intellectual property will enable us to further advance our mission to connect the world through games while achieving significant growth and synergies together. I am proud of our team’s hard work to deliver a strong finish to 2021, with one of the best performances in Zynga’s history. We are incredibly excited to have found a partner in Take-Two that shares our commitment to investing in our players, amplifying our creative culture, and generating more value for stockholders. With this transformative transaction, we begin a new journey which will allow us to create even better games, reach larger audiences and achieve significant growth as a leader in the next era of gaming.”
- Last month, Zynga (ZNGA) was named a top pick at MKM Partners, with the investment firm highlighting its game releases in 2022 and "attractive [free cash flow] story."