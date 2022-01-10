Party City backs Q4 revenue view $685M-$700M below estimates
Jan. 10, 2022 7:23 AM ETParty City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The following are the Party City Holdco's (NYSE:PRTY) expectations for fourth quarter fiscal 2021, which are consistent with the previously provided guidance ranges total revenue of $685M-$700M vs. consensus of $705.40M.
- Sees Brand comparable sales percentage increase of high-teens compared to fourth quarter fiscal 2020 and adjusted EBITDA of $100M-$110M.
- Brad Weston, CEO of Party City, stated, "As we enter 2022, we will continue to reinforce our position of authority by updating and improving our product assortments and inventory position as we expand our relevancy with consumers and elevate their experience with us. To that end, we will remain focused on our key strategic priorities of product innovation, improving the in-store experience, being celebration occasion obsessed and leveraging our North America vertical model. We look forward to discussing our fourth quarter results and our 2022 plans to advance our growth initiatives in more detail on our year-end call.”