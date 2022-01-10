Medtronic acquires Affera, terms undisclosed
Jan. 10, 2022
- Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) has acquired Affera, privately held medical technology company.
- Financial terms were not disclosed.
- Affera designs and manufactures cardiac mapping and navigation systems and catheter-based cardiac ablation technologies, including a differentiated, focal pulsed field ablation solution, for the treatment of patients with cardiac arrhythmias (irregular heartbeats) such as atrial fibrillation.
- The company has been a strategic investor in Affera and currently holds a 3% ownership stake in the company.
- The acquisition expands the Medtronic portfolio of advanced cardiac ablation products and accessories to meet physician needs within a growing patient population.
- The acquisition is expected to close the first half FY2023.
- The transaction is expected to be less than 1% dilutive to company's adjusted earnings per share in each of the first three years, and neutral to accretive thereafter.
- The company expects dilution of approximately 5 cents in both year 1 and year 2 and approximately 3 cents in year 3.
- Shares down 0.6% premarket.