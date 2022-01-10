SI-BONE guides Q4 and FY21 revenue above consensus

Jan. 10, 2022 7:27 AM ETSI-BONE, Inc. (SIBN)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) expects Q4 preliminary revenue to be in the range of $24.9-$25.2 million ($24.55M consensus), reflecting growth of 13%-14% Y/Y.
  • U.S. revenue is expected to be in the range of $23.1-$23.3M, reflecting growth of 12%-13% compared to the prior year period. International revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.8-$1.9 million.
  • FY21 preliminary revenue of $89.8-90.1M ($89.42M consensus), reflecting growth of 22%-23% Y/Y. U.S. revenue is expected to be in the range of $82.5-$82.7 million, up ~21% Y/Y. International revenue is expected to be in the range of $7.3-$7.4M.
  • Cash and marketable securities are expected to be approximately $146 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.