SI-BONE guides Q4 and FY21 revenue above consensus
Jan. 10, 2022 7:27 AM ETSI-BONE, Inc. (SIBN)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) expects Q4 preliminary revenue to be in the range of $24.9-$25.2 million ($24.55M consensus), reflecting growth of 13%-14% Y/Y.
- U.S. revenue is expected to be in the range of $23.1-$23.3M, reflecting growth of 12%-13% compared to the prior year period. International revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.8-$1.9 million.
- FY21 preliminary revenue of $89.8-90.1M ($89.42M consensus), reflecting growth of 22%-23% Y/Y. U.S. revenue is expected to be in the range of $82.5-$82.7 million, up ~21% Y/Y. International revenue is expected to be in the range of $7.3-$7.4M.
- Cash and marketable securities are expected to be approximately $146 million as of December 31, 2021.
- Source: Press Release