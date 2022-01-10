United Rentals is tipped by Deutsche Bank to top Q4 estimates
Jan. 10, 2022 7:27 AM ETUnited Rentals, Inc. (URI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Deutsche Bank issues a catalyst call buy idea on United Rentals (NYSE:URI).
- Analyst Nicole DeBlase: URI stock has recently been quite weak, falling 4% in the last month vs. a 1% decline for the rest of the Machinery group. It is difficult to find companies where we see upside to both 4Q21 EPS forecasts and the potential for guidance above the Street – and URI neatly falls into both buckets. To this point, we sit 5% ahead of consensus for 4Q and 2% ahead for 2022."
- DeBlase and team also note that URI does not have a habit of providing exceedingly conservative guidance, so the firm expects strong rental industry fundamentals to be reflected in a robust EBITDA growth outlook for 2022.
- Shares of URI are down 0.22% in premarket action.
