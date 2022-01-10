Global dividends payouts will exceed $2T in 2022, led by banking, energy

Jan. 10, 2022 7:32 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Businessman draws increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2021 to 2022. Development to success and motivation.

Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

  • After an 8% pullback in 2020, global dividend payouts resurged by 21% last year and are expected to advance 6% further this year to top $2T, IHS Markit says in a new report.
  • Global dividends are expected to reach $2.09T in 2022 from $1.97T in 2021, on the rebound in banks, energy, and industrial sectors. The report also points out differing growth rates by region and industry.
  • "Though aggregate dividend payouts increased in 2021, the pandemic created starkly uneven paths across countries and sectors. Compared to their pre-pandemic level, dividends increased strongly in Asia Pacific, grew moderately in the Americas, and saw a minimal rebound in Europe," said Clara Besson, EMEA dividend research lead of IHS Markit.
  • "Although the technology sector has boomed, travel, leisure, and automotive still face an uphill climb," she added.
  • For 2022, dividends in the U.S. are expected to increase 5.4% to $670B, led by the technology and healthcare sectors. European aggregate dividends are expected to rise 5.0% to $476B. And dividend payout growth in Asia Pacific is expected to slow to 3.0% from 23% last year, with dividends projected to reach $633B, an increase of $115B from pre-COVID-19 levels, led by the banking and industrial goods and services industries.
  • Dividend growth in emerging markets is expected to outperform developed ones, rising 23% in 2022.
  • Banks, the top dividend payer among sectors, will distribute more than $283B in payouts, with the expectation that banks will prefer stock buybacks over dividends this year, IHS Markit said.
  • Oil and gas sector dividends are expected to reach $274B in 2022, up from $225B in 2021.
