Asensus Surgical trades in green on prelim FY21 corporate update

Jan. 10, 2022 7:33 AM ETAsensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment

Results - Arrow with a text on chalk board - concept of outcome and summary

DEVASHISH_RAWAT/iStock via Getty Images

  • In its prelim 2021 year-end corporate update, Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) reported 500+ procedures performed globally during Q4 (+25% Y/Y) while 2K+ procedures were performed globally (+42% Y/Y).
  • Six Senhance Surgical Programs were initiated during the quarter, including two previously unannounced programs in Germany and Ukraine while in the year 10 Senhance Surgical Programs were initiated.
  • The company received four regulatory clearances during the year.
  • As of Dec.31, the company had unaudited cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments, excluding restricted cash, of ~$135.8M.
  • Q4 prelim revenue is seen to be ~$2.1 - $2.5M while FY21 revenue is estimated to be ~$7.9 - $8.3M, representing growth of 147% -159% over the prior year.
  • ASXC shares trading 4.7% higher premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.