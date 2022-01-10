Asensus Surgical trades in green on prelim FY21 corporate update
Jan. 10, 2022 7:33 AM ET
- In its prelim 2021 year-end corporate update, Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) reported 500+ procedures performed globally during Q4 (+25% Y/Y) while 2K+ procedures were performed globally (+42% Y/Y).
- Six Senhance Surgical Programs were initiated during the quarter, including two previously unannounced programs in Germany and Ukraine while in the year 10 Senhance Surgical Programs were initiated.
- The company received four regulatory clearances during the year.
- As of Dec.31, the company had unaudited cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments, excluding restricted cash, of ~$135.8M.
- Q4 prelim revenue is seen to be ~$2.1 - $2.5M while FY21 revenue is estimated to be ~$7.9 - $8.3M, representing growth of 147% -159% over the prior year.
- ASXC shares trading 4.7% higher premarket.