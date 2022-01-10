Crocs trades higher after posting strong guidance update
Jan. 10, 2022 7:36 AM ETCrocs, Inc. (CROX)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is on watch after updating guidance ahead of an appearance at the ICR Conference today.
- The retailer expects record 2021 revenue with approximately 67% growth compared to a year ago vs. a prior expectation for +62% to +65%. CROX also continues to expect to achieve $5B in revenue by 2026, even before any HEYDUDE revenues.
- For Q4, Crocs (CROX) guides for revenue growth of approximately 42% and non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 28%.
- Looking to 2022, Crocs (CROX) reaffirms that it expects revenue growth for the Crocs brand, excluding HEYDUDE, to exceed 20% compared to 2021. Full year pro forma revenue for HEYDUDE is seen being approximately $700M to $750M.
- Non-GAAP operating margin for the Crocs brand, excluding HEYDUDE, of approximately 25% is anticipated including the impact of air freight.
- Shares of Crocs (CROX) are up 2.60% premarket to $128.97.
