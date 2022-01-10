Lucira health expects Q4 and FY21 revenue much higher of consensus
Jan. 10, 2022 7:36 AM ETLucira Health, Inc. (LHDX)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) reports preliminary Q4 revenue of $58 million and $60 million, up 300% Q/Q vs. $33.2M consensus.
- Preliminary FY21 revenue, the first year of commercialization, is expected to be between $90 million and $92 million vs. $66.28M consensus.
- Based on sales pipeline visibility and manufacturing capacity, Lucira projects revenue for 2022 in excess of $450 million vs. $183.5M consensus.
- "We anticipate continued expansion during 2022. Demand was consistently strong throughout the fourth quarter and remains so for our easy-to-use, accurate PCR-quality at-home molecular test that provides results on-the-spot in 30 minutes or less," said Erik Engelson, President and Chief Executive Officer.
- Source: Press Release