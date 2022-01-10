Solo Brands provides Q4 prelim net sales ahead of analysts consensus and raises full year guidance
Jan. 10, 2022 7:41 AM ETSolo Brands, Inc. (DTC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ahead of its participation in the ICR Conference (Jan.10), Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) trades 2.50% higher premarket after raises FY21 revenue view to $400M-$402M from $344M-$352M vs. consensus of $349.53M.
- Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of $120 million to $121 million vs. previous guidance of $107 million to $109 million.
- Pro-forma Revenue is preliminarily estimated to be ~$482 million, an increase of approximately 130% over the previous year’s revenue.
- For the Solo Stove brand, preliminary revenue results are expected to be approximately $361 million, or approximately 170% growth Y/Y.
- All other lifestyle brands combined, based on organic growth for the year, are preliminarily expected to be approximately $121 million, or approximately 60% growth Y/Y.
- For Q4, revenue is expected to be between $173 million to $175 million vs. consensus of $122.72M and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $43 million to $44 million.