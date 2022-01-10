STAAR Surgical slips 2% on prelim FY21 revenue and earning update

Jan. 10, 2022
  • STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) slips 2.26% pre market as the company expects total net sales for the 4Q to be ~$59M (consensus $59.56M) and FY net sales to be ~$230M (consensus $231.03M) reflecting a 40% growth Y/Y.
  • GAAP EPS is expected to be ~$0.10 for the 4Q and ~ $0.50 for the FY21.
  • “STAAR’s preliminary sales results for fiscal 2021 highlight the robust demand for our lenses as our ICLs are elevated within the ophthalmic community. For fiscal 2021 we achieved 40% growth in net sales year over year. ICL units for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 were up 36% globally, year over year, including China up 44%, Japan up 45%, South Korea up 35% and India up 74% with growth partially moderated by an increasing number of Covid cases in Europe,” said Caren Mason, President and CEO of STAAR Surgical.
