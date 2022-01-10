Genesco reports QTD sales growth of 18%
Jan. 10, 2022 7:43 AM ETGenesco Inc. (GCO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Genesco (NYSE:GCO) reports total overall sales growth by 18% and 9% for the QTD period ended Dec.25 compared to the same period for FY21 and FY20 respectively.
- While total store sales reported a 23% growth in sales compared to FY21, direct sales marked a 10% drop.
- "We are pleased with our performance this holiday selling season, especially given the supply chain challenges, as strong full-priced selling drove better than expected sales and profitability. While traffic levels have remained healthy thus far in January, our sales trend has moderated as inventory is currently very lean. Therefore, we are reaffirming our total year EPS guidance of $6.40 to $6.90, with our expectation now above the midpoint of the range," board chair, president and CEO Mimi E. Vaughn commented.