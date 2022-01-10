Tilray swings to profits; on track for additional cost synergies in FY23
Jan. 10, 2022 7:44 AM ETTilray, Inc. (TLRY)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) has added ~7.5% in the pre-market after the company swung back to profits to exceed Street forecasts with its earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. However, despite a ~20% YoY growth, the quarterly revenue at $155.2M fell short of expectations.
- Net cannabis revenue grew ~7% YoY to $58.8M making up ~38% of the topline, while distribution revenue reached ~$68.9M contributing to ~44%. Beverage alcohol revenue and Wellness revenue made up ~9% each, unchanged from the previous quarter.
- Meanwhile, the net income improved by $95M to $6M from a net loss of $89M in the previous year’s quarter and $34.6M of net loss in Q1 FY22.
- Cost synergies from the Aphria-Tilray combination stood at $70M. The company says it is on track to exceed the original target of $80M, ahead of the schedule with the potential for $20M of additional synergies in FY23.
- Adjusted gross margin in the cannabis segment held steady at ~43% from the prior quarter, while the adjusted EBITDA turned positive for the 11th consecutive quarter to reach $13.8M with ~8% growth from Q1 FY22.
- A conference call on earnings is scheduled at 8:30 am Eastern Time.
