Torrid Holdings falls after lowering guidance due to omicron impact

Jan. 10, 2022 7:45 AM ETTorrid Holdings Inc. (CURV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

  • Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) updates its Q4 and full-year outlook ahead of an appearance today at the ICR Conference. had a strong start
  • The retailer says it had a strong start to the quarter before the spread of the omicron variant negatively impacted performance largely due to labor challenges at both distribution center and a portion of our stores.
  • "While we are not a business heavily dependent on holiday sales, our Torrid cash event in January saw a negative impact from these factors. As a result, we are revising our net sales and adjusted EBITDA to below our initial guidance."
  • Torrid (CURV) expects Q4 sales to be the range of $300M to $305M vs. a prior guidance range of $325M to $335M and the consensus mark of $331M. Adjusted EBITDA of $23M to $25M is anticipated vs. prior guidance range for $35M to $40M.
  • For the full year, Torrid (CURV) sees sales in the range of $1.265B to $1.270B vs. a prior outlook for $1.29B to $1.30B and $1.30B consensus.
  • Shares of Torrid (CURV) are down 1.96% in premarket trading following the guidance update.
