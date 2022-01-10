Century jumps 14% on collaboration with Bristol Myers to develop cell therapies in solid tumor

Jan. 10, 2022

  • Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) soars 13.5% premarket after announcing research collaboration and license agreement with and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to develop and commercialize up to four induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) derived, engineered natural killer cell (iNK) and / or T cell (iT) programs for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.
  • The first two programs include a program in acute myeloid leukemia and a program in multiple myeloma, which could incorporate either the iNK or a gamma delta iT platform. BMY has the option to add two additional programs.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Century will receive a $100M upfront payment and BMY will make a $50M equity investment in Century's common stock at a price of $23.14/share.
  • In addition, Century will receive reimbursement of certain preclinical development costs, and is eligible for additional payments for future program initiations and milestone payments totaling more than $3B across the four potential programs.
  • Century will also receive tiered royalties as a percentage of global net sales in the high-single to low-double digits.
  • In addition, Century may elect to co-promote the AML program and one of the additional programs in U.S. for no exercise fee which will also trigger enhanced U.S. royalties.
