Spirit Realty Q4 guidance trails consensus, while 2022 midpoint exceeds
Jan. 10, 2022 7:50 AM ETSpirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Spirit Realty Capital's (NYSE:SRC) guidance for Q4 2021 adjusted FFO per share falls slightly below the average analyst estimate, while its 2022 guidance range midpoint is higher than consensus as it picks up its pace of acquisitions.
- Sees Q4 2021 adjusted FFO per share of $0.84-$0.85 compares with the average analyst estimate of $0.86.
- See 2022 adjusted FFO per share of $3.52-$3.58, putting the midpoint at $3.55 vs. the average analyst estimate of $3.53.
- "Given the team and systems we have in place at Spirit, and the visibility into our forward pipeline, we are accelerating the pace of our acquisitions and earnings growth in 2022," said President and CEO Jackson Hsieh.
- For 2022, the company expects capital deployment of $1.3B-$1.5B, comprised of acquisitions and revenue-producing capital expenditures.
- In 2021, Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) acquired 166 properties through 58 transactions for $1.2B. In Q4, it acquired 92 properties for $463.9M.
- Take a look at changes in analyst estimates for Spirit Realty Capital.