OneSpaWorld sees Q4 sequential revenue growth
Jan. 10, 2022 7:51 AM ETOneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) trades 1.1% higher premarket after it provides Q4 update aheads of its investor meetings and its fireside chat presentation at the 24th Annual ICR Conference (Jan.10).
- Total Q4 revenues are seen ranging between $83 to $86M indicating a significant sequential growth from $43.6 in Q3.
- Cash burn rate in the range of $5 to $7M compared to the company expectation of $8 to $10M provided during Q3 results.
- The company noted that it achieved positive cash flow from operations in December 2021 and expects to continue to generate positive cash flow from operations in 2022.